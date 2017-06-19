Shark Week 2017 Schedule: Michael Phelps to Race Against a Great White

Shark Week, the longest-running television event in cable history, is coming next month. What does Discovery have in store for viewers this year?

Facebook/sharkweek Shark Week 2017 takes place from Sunday July 23 to Sunday July 30.

The network has cooked up new and exciting programs for this year's broadcast, one of which will be a swimming competition between Olympian Michael Phelps and a shark. The swimmer, who has set 39 world records, won 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which are gold, will test his speed in what is probably the most interesting race in his entire career.

Opening Shark Week on Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m. EDT is "Great White Shark Serial Killer Lives." The program will be about a spate of shark attacks occurring on the secluded beaches of the central California coast every two years. In October of 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2014, great whites have prowled the said area.

The program to air at 8 p.m. EDT is "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White."

"Shark-Croc Showdown," which covers the mystery of the Cobourg Peninsula, home to sharks and crocs that fight over their next meal, follows at 9:10 p.m. EDT. The final program for the day, "Devil Sharks," a documentary about these monsters' penchant for volcanoes, starts at 10:10 p.m. EDT.

Day two will have "Shark Vortex," a study on the annual migration of 30 species of shark into the waters of southern New England. It airs on July 24 at 8 p.m. "Return to the isle of Jaws" follows shortly at 9 p.m. It investigates a new shark hotspot at Western Australia. Next will be a show about the monsters of the deep "Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins" at 10 p.m. EDT.

On day three, "Sharks and the City: LA" will grace small screens at 9 p.m., followed by "Sharks and the City: New York" at 10 p.m. EDT.

Day four will broadcast "The Lost Cage" at 9 p.m. and "Great Hammerhead Invasion" at 10 p.m.

Day five will feature "Shark Exile" at 9 p.m. and "Shark Swarm" at 10 p.m.

On day six, Friday, July 28, "African Shark Safari" will air at 9 p.m. and "Lair of the Sawfish" airs at 10 p.m.

The penultimate show for this year's Shark Week will be "Sharkmania," at 9 p.m. It will recap the best moments from this year's broadcast.

Last but not least, "Shark School with Michael Phelps" airs on Sunday, July 30, at 9 p.m. EDT.

