'Sharknado 5: Global Swarming' Release Date, Cast News: Syfy's Fifth 'Sharknado' Film Airs on Aug. 6

Syfy has recently unveiled the title for the next installment to the "Sharknado" TV movie franchise.

(Photo: Facebook/sharknadomovies)A promotional photo of "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming."

On Thursday, June 1, the cable network revealed that the fifth "Sharknado" movie will be titled "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming." The title is global warming-inspired while the tagline is more Trump-inspired: "Make America bait again."

The tagline and the movie itself were the product of a fan-sourced social initiative which kicked off back in April. At the time, people were asked to submit creative as well as outrageous visions for the TV movie through an interactive bot.

The synopsis of the upcoming "Sharknado" reads:

"In Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid), when their young son gets trapped in a traveling 'nado and transported all over the world. From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet."

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will be returning to star in the new "Sharknado" installment. A star-studded guest cast includes model Fabio portraying the pope, musician and actress Charo portraying the Queen of England, and Chris Kattan as the English prime minister.

Other guest stars of "Global Swarming" include Tony Hawk, Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton, Bret Michaels, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Greg Louganis, Tom Daley, Porsha Williams, Dan Fogler and Ross Mullan. Appearing as themselves are "Today" hosts Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

The TV movie will be coming at a time when climate has become a hot topic once again, with President Donald Trump's expected decision to abandon Paris' landmark climate agreement.

"Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 8/7c on Syfy.