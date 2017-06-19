'Sharknado 5' Release Date, Plot News: Syfy Unveils Official Teaser

Syfy has recently released the teaser for the next installment of the "Sharknado" TV movie franchise titled "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming."

(Photo: Facebook/sharknadomovies)A promotional photo of Syfy's "Sharknado" season 5.

The teaser lasts for around 20 seconds and it features the unusual weather incident of flying sharks spreading across the rest of the world. In the video, sharks can be seen smashing into internationally renowned sites like Big Ben, the Great Wall of China and the Sphinx.

In the upcoming "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming," Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will be reprising their roles as Fin and April Shepard. This time around, the mission gets personal when their own son gets trapped in a large tornado that travels to different parts of the world.

Embarking on a wild chase to the ends of the earth, the Shepards will find themselves seeking the aid of various royals, scholars, Olympians, as well as popular figures in the news, entertainment and sports industry to put a stop to the global-scale attack of flying and crashing sharks.

Also reprising their roles from the previous movies of the franchise are Cassie Scerbo, Masiela Lusha and Cody Linley.

In addition, the upcoming movie will feature cameo appearances of well-known individuals like Tony Hawk, Fabio, Olivia Newton-John, Clay Aiken, Bret Michaels, Chloe Lattanzi, Al Roker, Gilbert Gottfried, Charo, Greg Louganis, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Tom Daley, Greg Louganis, Dan Fogler, Porsha Williams and reportedly many more.

In the film, Fabio will be portraying the Pope, while musician and actress Charo and actor Chris Kattan will be portraying the Queen of England and the English prime minister, respectively.

The movie has the tagline of "Make America bait again," and it will be arriving at a time when climate change has become a very popular issue again with President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, which has left the country without a clear policy on global warming.

"Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" is scheduled to air in more than 100 countries on Aug. 6, 2017.