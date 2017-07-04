Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne News: Once Beleaguered Couple Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary

Facebook/The Talk Sharon Osbourne recently posted a photo of her and husband Ozzy as they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

Despite the adultery scandal that rocked their marriage last year, it is apparent that all is well between Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as the two recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

According to reports, Sharon honored her 35 years of marriage with Ozzy by posting a throwback black and white photo of them together, and captioned the post with the words:

"Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here's to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday."

However, it was not only Sharon who became extra sweet and romantic on the day of her 35th wedding anniversary with Ozzy as the Black Sabbath lead vocalist also came up with an Instagram post by uploading one of their wedding photos taken in 1982. In his caption, Ozzy wrote "Happy anniversary, my love. You are my everything!"

To recall, in an interview with The Time last year, the "X-Factor" judge revealed that her husband had been a philandering one as he had an affair with five different women from five different countries. In the said interview, Sharon revealed that while Ozzy had been having an affair for the past five years, people had only started talking about it last year.

"We've survived everything, drink, drugs and now it's women. Next thing he's going to want to be a woman. Who knows?" she told The Time last year.

In the daytime talk show that she co-hosts, "The Talk," Sharon also revealed last year that she had already forgiven Ozzy. Having been together with her husband for more than half her life, Sharon went to say that she can't imagine living her life without the Black Sabbath lead vocalist even if he is a "dirty dog."

"But for me, um, yes, you know, I forgive. It's gonna take a long time to trust, but, you know, we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage, and it's more than half of my life. And I just can't think of my life without him. Even though he is a dog. He's a dirty dog. So there we are. He's gonna pay for it, though, big time," Sharon said.

Sharon and Ozzy have three children of their own: Kelly, Jack, and Aimee.