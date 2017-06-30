Sharon Osbourne Leaves X-Factor Temporarily Due to Back Injury

Sharon Osbourne was recently forced to pull out of "X-Factor" auditions because of a back problem. "Britain's Got Talent" star Alesha Dixon has been tapped to replace the 64-year-old judge while she recovers.

REUTERS/Fred ProuserSharon Osbourne, one of the judges on ''America's Got Talent'', takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day 2012 introducing new television shows for the summer season in Pasadena, California April 18, 2012.

Depsite returning to "X-Factor" with a bang, Osbourne's comeback to the hit talent show has been cut short due to a bad back. The music manager traveled to Los Angeles on Monday to have ber recurring back injury checked.

While recovering from her injury, Osbourne will be replaced by Dixon, who previously filled in for "X-Factor" judge Nicole Scherzinger when she was doing another work commitment. It's currently unclear when Osbourne will come back to her post.

"Unfortunately, Sharon is suffering from niggling back problems following surgery earlier in the year and will be unable to take part in the Edinburgh auditions. Alesha will be guest judging on the panel today," said an "X-Factor" spokeswoman in a press release.

Reports note that Osbourne will undergo another surgery to fix a trapped nerve on her back, which might be worsening her condition. Osbourne, famously known for being the wife of Black Sabbath rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, sustained a back injury earlier this year while playing with her grandchildren.

Right after the incident, Osbourne had to go through surgery to have her spine fixed. She was not allowed to wear heels for more than a month because of the severe pain. In an interview, the mother of three said her doctors tried using epidural to ease her discomfort, but it did not help her at all. "I had to go in and have surgery. And I've been in bed doing nothing," she explained. "My life has just been like nothing."