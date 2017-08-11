'Shazam' Movie Updates: Cast Announcement May Be Made Soon, Says Director

DC DC has yet to announce the actor who will play the live-action version of Shazam/Captain Marvel.

While DC has long announced that it will be making a live-action movie adaptation of "Shazam," nothing much is known about the movie project. However, according to its newly confirmed director, David F. Sandberg, the cast of the movie may be announced soon.

Despite the reveal last month that "Shazam" will be the next DC movie to enter production, little is known about the movie, including who will play the titular role. In a recent interview, though, Sandberg suggested that it may just be a matter of time before the cast for the said movie is announced. After all, it is set to enter production next year.

"Hopefully, soon," the director said.

Apart from expressing hope on the imminent cast announcement of "Shazam," Sandberg also admitted in the interview that he was not familiar with the DC superhero while he was growing up in his home country Sweden. As many people may not be that familiar with Shazam, aka Captain Marvel, Sandberg hopes that the upcoming movie he will be helming can help moviegoers understand and familiarize themselves better with the character in the same way he finally got to know him.

"To be honest, it was not a superhero I grew up with either. When I grew up in Sweden, there wasn't a lot of Shazam around. So it's someone who I've learned to love later in life as well, so I can relate to (people who are) new to Shazam. I think (it) might be a good thing that I'm doing it, because I know what you need to learn," Sandberg told Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview recently.

As of this writing, fans are clueless as to who will breathe life to Shazam. Although former "Smallville" actor Alan Ritchson has expressed his desire to play the role, it remains unknown if he had actually auditioned for or has a shot at it. Earlier, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is slated to star as Black Adam, Shazam's main nemesis, in a solo movie, has also lobbied for Armie Hammer to play the role.

Whether it is Ritchson, Hammer, or somebody else who will breathe life to Shazam in his live-action movie, fans can only speculate for now until the official casting is announced, hopefully, soon, indeed.