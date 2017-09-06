'Shazam' Movie Updates: Rumors Claiming John Cena Likely to Play Titular Role Not True, Source Says

Facebook/American Grit Shown is John Cena hosting "American Grit," a military-inspired training reality show. It was rumored earlier this week that the wrestler would possibly play the role of Shazam in his eponymous movie.

While rumors claiming that wrestling superstar John Cena is a frontrunner among the choices to play the titular role in the upcoming DC movie "Shazam," the latest reports claim that there is still no leading choice for the role yet.

Earlier this week, rumors about Cena possibly joining the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) circulated online. According to reports, the wrestling superstar and would-be husband of female wrestler Nikki Bella is one of the strongest contenders for the highly coveted role of Shazam, whose eponymous movie has yet to cast an actor to play the titular role.

However, according to Heroic Hollywood's editor-in-chief, Umberto Gonzales, there is no truth to the rumors claiming that Cena is the frontrunner, along with Bristish actor Joshua Sasse, as there are no frontrunners to begin with. Gonzales, who is known for his insider information, did not further drop any detail on the long-announced project.

Whether Gonzales' insider information proves its veracity once more in the coming days, fans can only speculate for now. What is certain is that details on the "Shazam" movie are scarce as of this writing although New Line Cinema, which is producing the movie in conjunction with its sister company, Warner Bros, and DC Entertainment, is expected to announce the cast soon as the movie has already been reported to have started its pre-production phase.

While the two actors who will lead "Shazam," the superhero and his teenage alter-ego Billy Batson, remains unclear, fans can already expect that the upcoming movie will be one of the most lighthearted and fun DCEU projects as hinted by "Annabelle: Creation" director David F. Sandberg, who has been tapped to helm the upcoming superhero movie.

"The big attraction for me with that character is the fact that every kid dreams of being Superman, right? I mean I certainly did, and (Billy Batson) is a kid that gets that chance. He gets to become the superhero. So it'll be big with superpowers in a way. In terms of what people can expect, I think this will be one of the more fun or lighthearted movies so far in the DC universe. It certainly will be a departure," Sandberg told the Toronto Sun last month.

"Shazam" is slated to hit the theaters in 2019 although an exact release date has yet to be announced.