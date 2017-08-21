'Shazam!' News, Release Date: Filming Starts Early Next Year

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial 'Justice League' will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

2017 has been good to DC. Following the global success of "Wonder Woman," many wondered what was next for the DC Extended Universe. In a few months, the greatest DC superheroes will band together for "Justice League." And while filming for "Aquaman" is currently underway, director David F. Sandberg has revealed that "Shazam!" is next in line.

The "Shazam!" movie has long been in development, so it is quite good to know straight from its director that it is the next DC film to shoot. In his recent interview with Film Riot, Sandberg revealed that they were already done with the script for the upcoming movie so fans will not have to wait for too long before the production officially starts.

Sandberg, who previously directed horror film "Lights Out," was also the helmer of the new "Annabelle" sequel, "Annabelle: Creation." The film hit theaters a few weeks ago and has so far received generally favorable reviews and fared well at the global box office. Considering his feats in the filmmaking industry, there is no doubt that Sandberg will do just as well in directing DC and Warner Bros.' next outing, "Shazam!"

According to reports, filming for the upcoming film will begin sometime early next year, which is highly likely especially now that the script has already been completed. The film will reportedly get its theater release in 2019.

During the interview, Sandberg also revealed that the character Black Adam, who is set to be portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, will not be featured in the "Shazam!" film but will instead get his own standalone film. According to the director, the film will be split into two, and only the second one—which is the "Black Adam" solo film—will feature Johnson as the titular character. Sandberg said the first of the two films will only focus on Shazam.

The next DC film to hit theaters is "Justice League," which is slated for release on Nov. 17. Meanwhile, "Shazam!" is expected to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.