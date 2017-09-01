'Shazam!' News: Warner Bros. Starts Screening Actors for Billy Batson Role

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial A promotional image for "Captain Marvel"

Comic book fans who have been waiting for the "Shazam!" film to come out might be closer to seeing a glimpse of the superhero's teenage form.

Moviehole has reported that last week, Warner Bros. already began screening actors for the role of Billy Batson, the teenager who becomes Captain Marvel, also known as Shazam. According to the publication's speculations, the studio may announce the final casting for this role by the end of September.

While the search for the film's Billy has begun, it appears that the studio has not yet started screening actors for his superhero form, Shazam.

According to Screen Rant, director David F. Sandberg has previously revealed that they will be casting different actors to play these roles, instead of just adjusting one actor's look to appear younger.

While Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will not be making an appearance in the film as he is rumored to debut in the next "Man of Steel" movie, more characters in the "Captain Marvel" comics will be included, such as Victor, Rosa, Eugene, Pedro, and Freddy. There is also a chance that The Wizard will also be in the film.

In other news, a new rumor has been circulating that the storyline of "Shazam!" will be somehow affected by "Flashpoint," which is the story that follows Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, as he messes up the timeline with his decisions. This hints the involvement of Ezra Miller's The Flash, who is set to have his stand-alone film as well.

However, as "Shazam!" is slated to debut in 2019, the premiere date of "Flashpoint" has been pushed back to 2020 instead of 2018 due to the film losing two of its directors. It remains to be seen how the two DC movies will cross over, but since they are both have something to do with time travel, it may not be too much of a problem.