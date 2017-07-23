'Shazam!' Release Date News: Filming to Start in Early 2018; Movie to Likely Premiere in 2019

DC Comics DC Comics' "Shazam!" is set to be the next movie to go before the cameras next year.

"Shazam!" will be the next DC Cinematic Universe movie to be filmed, and it will start in January or February of 2018.

The long-awaited project is finally about to go into production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. DC had been planning to make a "Shazam!" film even in the early 2000s, and it had gone through the hands of several screenwriters in the past.

When the project was finally about to come to fruition in 2009, it quickly fizzled out because they decided to bring back Superman to the big screen. However, in 2014, the title resurfaced in Warner Bros.' list of DC Comics Films.

Also, despite Dwayne Johnson's name being long attached to play the role of Shazam's opponent, Black Adam, he reportedly is not going to be in the titular film.

Warner Bros. had previously announced plans for a Black Adam solo film, but the final casting has not been made for the "Shazam!" film. Another contender for the villainous role is Armie Hammer, who starred in "The Man from U.N.C.L.E."

However, there is also a possibility that the film could feature another villain, like Doctor Silvana, who debuted in the 1940 "Whiz Comics #2," along with Shazam himself.

Fans will have to wait for more updates to find out.

"Shazam!" tells the story of a boy who becomes the mightiest mortal on Earth. It will be directed by "Annabelle: Creation" and "Lights Out" filmmaker David F. Sandberg and will be produced by New Line Cinema, a sister division of Warner Bros.

"Aquaman" producer Peter Safran, who has previously worked with Sandberg in the horror film, is reportedly in negotiations to co-produce "Shazam!" which is expected to hit the big screen in 2019.

Meanwhile, DC's "Aquaman" is currently under production in Australia. Other movies expected to start filming next year include "The Flash" and the "Suicide Squad" sequel.