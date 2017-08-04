'Shazam' Updates: Upcoming DC Movie to Be Fun and Lighthearted, Says Director

DC DC has yet to announce the actor who will play the live-action version of Shazam/Captain Marvel.

While the cast of "Shazam" has yet to be announced, fans of the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie can expect that it will deviate from the dark tone that DC movies are known for.

There is no denying that one of the criticisms hurled against the DCEU is the dark and serious tones of its movies. As compared to Marvel's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Suicide Squad" fell in the bad graces of fans and critics alike because of their lack of humor.

Thankfully, "Wonder Woman" came to the rescue of the DCEU. While the movie is still relatively serious when compared to MCU movies, it offers a certain amount of humor through some dialogues and scenes that, without question, contributed to its wonderful and entertaining storytelling. However, according to "Shazam's" would-be director David F. Sandberg, the upcoming DC movie he is set to direct will completely deviate from the dark tone of DC movies as it will be a lighthearted and fun movie.

"The big attraction for me with that character is the fact that every kid dreams of being Superman, right? I mean I certainly did, and (Billy Batson) is a kid that gets that chance. He gets to become the superhero. So it'll be big with superpowers in a way. In terms of what people can expect, I think this will be one of the more fun or lighthearted movies so far in the DC universe. It certainly will be a departure," Sandberg told the Toronto Sun recently while promoting his upcoming movie, "Annabelle: Creation."

Meanwhile, as of this writing, nothing much is known how the "Shazam" movie will pan out. What is certain, though, it will not involve Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam character, Shazam/Captain Marvel's arch-nemesis, as confirmed by DC's chief creative officer Geoff Johns.

As the movie is also rumored to enter production next year, it is expected that an official announcement on who will play the role of Shazam will be made soon.