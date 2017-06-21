Shelton Benjamin News: Pro Wrestler Currently in Talks with WWE on His Return

WWE fans who are just about old enough to remember the names of pro-wrestlers probably remember Shelton Benjamin. While he isn't the likes of John Cena or the Undertaker, not even close, he was one of the stars of SmackDown during the early 2000s.

Anton/FlickrShelton Benjamin to return to Smackdown.

Benjamin was released from his contract back in 2010 and has been involved in the independent circuit ever since. But shortly after the WWE draft last year, it has been announced that the 41-year old wrestler will return to SmackDown.

However, he was not medically cleared due a torn rotator cuff. The deal went awry and many were disappointed to see "The Gold Standard" fade back into obscurity.

But all is not lost for Benjamin because after one year of recovery, he is once again fit to wrestle. Now, many fans are hopeful to see one of the SmackDown's top superstars to make a comeback.

It has been reported that Benjamin is now undergoing talks with WWE officials for his return. After being cleared of his previous injury, it appears that both parties feel he is now fit to enter the ring once again.

If the deal does go through smoothly, fans can expect Benjamin to return before Summerslam. Whether or not he will once again play the role of "the villain" is still undecided. What is clear, however, is that as a performer he has the potential to prosper in almost any role.

But while his single wrestling skills are exceptional, Benjamin's prowess is unleashed when he is part of a tag team duo. This was showcased during his earlier team up with Charlie Haas dubbed "Team Angle" after their mentor, Olympic gold-medallist Kurt Angle.

Still, the final decision regarding his role lies with the WWE officials. Whatever his role upon his return, there is no doubt fans will be happy to have Benjamin return to the pro-wrestling scene.