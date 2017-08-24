'Shenmue 3' Latest News: First Official Trailer Released, Met With Mixed Online Reactions

The first official teaser trailer for "Shenmue 3" has been released by Ys Net along with the game's new publisher, Deep Silver. The teaser shows small segments from an ongoing build of the game to show fans a quick look at the characters and the overall Shenmue world that the development team has built so far.

YouTube/PlayStation/Y's Net A still from the first trailer of "Shenmue 3," showing an intricately detailed jade disc.

The "Shenmue 3" team released the trailer via YouTube on Monday, Aug. 21, and they made it clear that the clip shows a work in progress, as they described in the video's caption. "The first teaser of Shenmue III is built from a small slice of an in-development build of the game," the summary explained.

"And it delivers small peeks in new look of main characters, new characters, and feels of Shenmue world," the text added, as the video showed off some of the main characters of the "Shenmue" series making their return.

Even then, some fans still took to social media to helpfully point out how deadpan their favorite "Shenmue" characters look so far in the first video coming out for their much-awaited game. Some complaints have gone so far as to call the animations similar to "Mass Effect: Andromeda" to denigrate the trailer, as Games Radar noted.

"The faces are worse than mass effect Andromeda," one Twitter user said, while another asked "wtf is bioware doing here?," alluding to the NPC design and animation flops made infamous by Bioware's latest "Mass Effect," which the company has just given up making more story content for.

Other fans, however, are just glad that Ys Net seem to have made progress on the next "Shenmue" game, 15 years after the second title was released in 2002. The game is far from finished, they point out, and a lot could still happen between now and the game's launched slated for 2018.

"Shenmue 3" was first funded on Kickstarter, and the response has been tremendous. The crowdfunding campaign has gathered more than $6.3 million from 69,320 fans as of this time, and the game's development team has just partnered up with Deep Silver to publish the game worldwide.

The video below shows the first teaser for "Shenmue 3" to come out of Yu Suzuki's studio, ahead of the game's eventual release next year.