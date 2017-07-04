'Shenmue 3' Release Date, Latest News: New Characters Teased; Participation at Gamescom 2017 Confirmed

(Photo: YS NET, Inc.) A promotional photo of the upcoming video game "Shenmue III."

Video game creator YS Net has recently released another update on the progress of the production of "Shenmue 3" and its plan to showcase the video game at the upcoming Gamescom 2017.

Last month, "Shenmue 3" project director Yu Suzuki revealed that the highly awaited sequel of the "Shenmue" video game franchise has been delayed and will be released sometime in the second half of 2018.

Now, the video game creator has shared in its latest update a glimpse at the concept art for some of the game's new characters.

As can be gleaned from the creator's recent update, at least three new characters will be added to the video game. One of them is a "strong-willed girl," another is a plump female with hair rollers, and the last concept art is that of an older man wearing a gray ponytail and a Fu Manchu moustache. None of these introduced characters have been given official or tentative names yet.

As for the appearance of "Shenmue 3" at Gamescom 2017, YS Net has revealed that it will be debuting some movie clips for the upcoming game title. The creator will also discuss some of the latest updates about the game and will be making announcements as well.

"We will be attending Germany's mid-August gaming event gamescom 2017! While we are still working out the details with our partners, we plan to show our newest movie clips, share the latest updates and even make some new announcements," the folks behind YS Net wrote in their June 30 update.

The game has also received an update with its title logo, and fans of the franchise can compare the new design against the previous logo here.

"Shenmue 3" is still in development to be launched for the PlayStation 4 and PC. With the game's target completion delayed, it is now slated for release sometime in the second half of 2018.