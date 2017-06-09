'Shenmue 3' Release Date News: Delayed to Second Half of 2018

The much-awaited release of the video game "Shenmue 3" has been delayed.

(Photo: YSNET Inc.)A promotional photo of "Shenmue III."

After the development team behind "Shenmue 3" revealed that they won't be participating at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, project director Yu Suzuki — one of the creative minds behind the "Shenmue" revival project — released a video announcing to the game's Kickstarter backers that the upcoming game is expected to be released in the second half of 2018.

This is a significant delay from the previous targeted launch date of December 2017. Suzuki said that pushing back the launch of "Shenmue 3" was necessary in order to fully realize his vision of what the game should be like.

"By utilizing new technologies we have been able to discover new possibilities and expressions," Suzuki explained. "In many ways the game has become bigger and more beautiful than I initially expected. We do, however, need more time to deliver the game to you.

He went on to add: "In order to achieve the game concept you supported, and my sixteen-year long personal dream, we have revised the development schedule. We are moving ahead with a plan to release the game in the second half of 2018."

"Shenmue 3" is a video game project that has been in development for two years or so. And while a delay in the game's launch is unsurprising, this recent development has added more fuel to the fire to the recent negative perception of the gaming community on Kickstarter games.

As reported by GameRant, the gaming public is no longer as interested in Kickstarter-funded games as the people once did in the past. This is largely due to the fact that many planned video game titles with sufficient funding have either been met with delays or were outright canceled.

"Shenmue 3" is set to be released for both the PlayStation 4 and PC sometime in the second half of 2018.