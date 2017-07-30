'Shenmue 3' to Participate in Gamescom 2017, Series Creator Yu Suzuki to Attend

Facebook/gamescom.cologne 'Shenmue 3' will be appearing at Gamescom 2017 in Germany.

"Shenmue 3" is heading to Gamescom 2017, but not in an extravagant way that fans expect. Regardless, they can look forward to seeing series creator Yu Suzuki at the event.

In a recent update made on the game's website, it was announced that "Shenmue 3" will be making an appearance in both the entertainment and business area of the upcoming convention. However, fans will not be able to test out any demos of the game.

"We are go for a Shenmue event at the general admission entertainment area! Unfortunately, we will not be doing a large event like showcasing promotional videos or placing playable demos in this venue, but Yu Suzuki will be there and give all of you a big welcome greeting," the update read.

General admission ticket holders will not be able to go to the business area, where news about "Shenmue 3" will be unveiled. Thankfully, fans will be able to get the latest news through the game's official website and Kickstarter page.

Earlier this year, a new logo for the upcoming game was revealed via the "Shenmue" website.

"Taking your comments into consideration, Yu Suzuki and the team gave the title logo another hard look and decided to update the logo with this design," the post stated.

The update also showcased some characters that are in development. The first character is described to be a "strong-willed girl." The post also advised fans to "be on the lookout for shirt button projectiles!" Finally, the third character featured some interesting facial hair.

Fans are undoubtedly looking forward to the release of "Shenmue 3." Unfortunately, its arrival has been pushed back to the second half of 2018. It was initially scheduled to release in December of this year, but the plan obviously did not pan out. According to Suzuki's update on Kickstarter in June, the delay was apparently put in place "in order to achieve the game concept you supported, and my sixteen-year long personal dream."

For now, fans can look forward to "Shenmue 3" in Gamescom 2017, which will be held in Cologne, Germany in August.