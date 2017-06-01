'Shenmue III' Skips E3 2017; Gets New Character

The upcoming Kickstarter video game "Shenmue III" will not be presented at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June. Meanwhile, developers have reported about the addition of a new character.

Ys NetPromotional image for "Shenmue III" featuring main protagonist, Ryo.

Recently, developer Ys Net posted a volume 3 progress report to update pledgers on the status of the highly anticipated action-adventure role-playing video game. Much to the delight of fans, Ys Net decided to demonstrate some of their digital work with a new face.

In a less than a minute video, the developer let players have a glimpse of a character model check. At some point in the clip, Ys Net explains that they were "looking for polygon dents and movement."

The progress report that featured "Shenmue III's" model check used an "unfamiliar face" — a buff man with long hair who wore a red shirt — for the video demonstration. The developer later on confirmed that it was indeed a new character who he described as "one scary mug."

However, Ys Net did not give away any clue on the new character's identity and only said, "Where will this person show up, I wonder?"

Since one of the biggest game shows, E3 2017, is right around the corner, many players were probably hoping to see a little game demo for "Shenmue III" in June. However, it seems like that is unlikely going to happen.

Alongside posting the video progress report, Ys Net said in a statement: "We have also been receiving questions from our backers regarding our plans to participate in upcoming game shows. While our schedule has yet to be finalized, we will be devoting June to game development and as a result, will unfortunately not be participating in any game shows."

"Shenmue III" was first announced during E3 2015 and its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign followed after. As of writing, the game has gathered more than 69,000 pledgers with accumulated sponsorship of over $6.3 million.

Ys Net intends to release the game in December on PC and PlayStation 4.