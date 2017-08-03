'Sherlock' Actor Benedict Cumberbatch's Next TV Show 'Patrick Melrose' Adds 'Girls' Star Allison Williams

Benedict Cumberbatch, who is best known for his role as a brilliant detective in "Sherlock" on television, will be doing a miniseries for Showtime next. Called "Patrick Melrose," the show recently added "Girls" star Allison Williams to the cast.

"Patrick Melrose" will be a five-episode production from Sky Atlantic. It is based on a book series of the same title authored by Edward St. Aubyn and published from 1992 to 2012.

Its story centers on a man from an aristocratic British family who suffered abuse from his father. It touches on themes such as addiction, parenting, marriage, death and recovery.

Williams will reportedly play Marianne who meets a grown-up Melrose (Cumberbatch), who has become a playboy in New York. The actress joins a stellar cast ensemble that includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hugo Weaving, Indira Varma and Anna Madeley.

David Nicholls has been tasked to adapt the books series into five episodes. Each part will tackle different stages of Melrose's life from the 1960s, to the 1980s and up to the early 2000s. It will cover all five books: "Never Mind," "Bad News," "Some Hope," "Mother's Milk" and "At Last."

Cumberbatch will also serve as executive producer for "Patrick Melrose."

The beginning of production has been marked for August. Showtime has not yet released the series' premiere date.

Meanwhile, fans who are eager to watch Cumberbatch's return as Sherlock might have to wait for a few more years. "Sherlock" co-creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con 2017 that they haven't had a chance to develop the show's fifth season yet and the actors have other commitments. Moffat, however, remains hopeful the "Sherlock" cast and crew will be back on the set soon.

"Everything's possibly on the table," Moffat said. "The best I can tell you is, I kind of assume at some point we'll reassemble."