'Sherlock' Creator Thinks It's Time to Leave the Show

In a recent podcast, co-creator Mark Gatiss shared his views on the future of "Sherlock" and the show in general. Will this be the end for the hit series?

Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, and Mark Gatiss from the hit series "Sherlock"

Gatiss thinks it is about time to "just leave it." During the podcast, the co-creator and actor of Mycroft Holmes in the hit series "Sherlock" spoke about the series. He explained that the reason for this is because it has been very difficult to make the show. He discussed how hard it is for everybody to make time for it due to their commitments. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freemen who play Sherlock and John, respectively, were both very busy the last time they filmed the show. "It was very, very hard to schedule the last series, because of Martin and Benedict 's availability. And Steve's and mine." He said during the "A Stab in The Dark" podcast.

It is indeed true that the main cast and the people behind the show are getting busy. Cumberbatch and Freeman are both part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now, and with "Avengers: Infinity Wars" coming up together with their other commitments, it may be quite impossible for the two to make time for it in the near future. Meanwhile, Gatiss is also a part of "Game of Thrones" and an in-demand writer so he has a lot on his plate. Lastly, Moffat has a lot of commitments with other shows, and despite him stepping down from "Doctor Who," he still has a lot of projects ahead of him.

"There is always that Fawlty Towers principle of, 'Let's just leave it'. We've had the keys to Baker Street for a while, but one of the wonderful things is that they're always shared. They were shared while we were making it," he continued.

Although the co-creator has expressed his opinions, there are still no official announcement whether or not the show will be ending soon. Fans of the show will still have to wait for more news about "Sherlock" season 5.