'Sherlock' Season 4 Spoilers, News: Dr. Watson and Sherlock to Face Their 'Greatest' Problem Yet

Following the shocking events in the first two episodes of "Sherlock" season 4, it seems that more trouble will be faced by the fan-loved duo as the series moves forward to its third and final episode.

FACEBOOK/Sherlock'Sherlock' season 4 ends with 'The Final Problem' on Jan. 15

A synopsis obtained by Carter Matt reveals that Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. Watson (Martin Freeman) will face the "greatest" challenge yet in their lives. The synopsis itself is very hazy so any conclusions or speculations cannot be made.

On the other hand, the third episode of "Sherlock" season 4 which is titled "The Final Problem" is expected to showcase more of what was revealed in episode 2: Mycroft (Mark Gatiss) and Sherlock have another sibling.

In Den of Geek's recap of "The Lying Detective," the outlet notes that it was finally confirmed that there is another Holmes sibling. However, fans were shocked since the sibling turns out to be a woman named Euros, played by Sian Brooke.

Episode 2 hinted that just like Mycroft and Sherlock, Euros takes pride in her last name. She is also very cunning and a master of elusiveness. She flirted with Dr. Watson earlier in the season, pretended to be Faith Culverton and later on shot Dr. Watson.

The outlet went on to explain that in "Sherlock" season 3, the "East Wind" was mentioned by Sherlock and Mycroft. Sherlock told John in "His Last Vow," "The East Wind takes us all in the end... It's a story my brother told me when we were kids... It seeks out the unworthy and plucks them from the earth... That was generally me."

Euros or Eurus is the Greek god of the east wind. He is believed to bring in warmth and rain to the people. It is unclear how showrunners Gatiss and Steven Moffat are going to further explain the story of the Sherlock siblings, but fans are expecting to get more of the arc in the final episode of "Sherlock" season 4.

"Sherlock" season 4 episode 3 titled "The Final Problem" will air January 15 on BBC. Check out the promo for the upcoming installment below.