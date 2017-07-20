'Sherlock' Season 5 Air Date, Spoilers: World War II Episode Featuring Nazis Might Happen

Could Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his sidekick John Watson (Martin Freeman) fight off the Nazis in "Sherlock" season 5? Show creator Mark Gatiss said he is not discounting the possibility.

Speaking with Radio Times, Gatiss said nothing should be ruled out about what's going to happen on the next "Sherlock." So, doing an episode where the detective will have to deal with the Nazis might be possible.

After all, when Gatiss and "Sherlock" co-creator Steven Moffat did the Victorian episode "The Abominable Bride" in 2015, it started out as a joke. Yet it turned out to be one of the series' all-time best episodes.

"We have joked about doing one in black and white where they fight the Nazis," Gatiss said. "So, you know, maybe that's what we'll do."

Only, there's one problem: Gatiss still doesn't have a definite date for when the show could begin filming again. It's highly likely that "Sherlock" season 5 won't be back on television for several years.

"We have no immediate plans," Gatiss confirmed.

The long hiatus for "Sherlock" stems from problems with scheduling.

Stars Cumberbatch and Freeman have become less and less available for filming due to their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cumberbatch is tied to "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Infinity War," where he's reprising his Dr. Strange character. Freeman is also bringing back his Everett K. Ross character on "Black Panther."

Gatiss and Moffat are also going to be busy developing a new TV show for BBC. The network recently tapped the duo for a "Dracula" adaptation and they also have their solo projects.

Canceling "Sherlock," however, doesn't seem to be in the cards. Gatiss said everyone is still up for doing more episodes if they can get their schedules worked out.

"Sherlock" first ran in 2010 as a three-part miniseries. Succeeding seasons followed in 2012, 2014 and 2017. The show averaged 10 million viewers in the United Kingdom and four million viewers in the United States.