'Sherlock' Season 5 Latest News: Execs Admit Having No Immediate Plans for Next Installment

It is no surprise that the fifth season of BBC's "Sherlock" is not currently in development. The next installment, like the last, could launch in a few years from now.

Facebook/BBCW "Sherlock" season 5 depends on the cast members' availability.

Speaking to Radio Times, Mark Gatiss, who serves as an actor and writer on the show, admitted that the fifth season of "Sherlock" is possible. On the other hand, there are no immediate plans for its development.

"Everyone's really very up for it; it's just so very difficult to schedule everyone. It's just so hard to get Benedict and Martin's diaries to align."

While a next installment is possible, Gatiss revealed that it might even take longer than what fans had endured for the preceding season.

To note, the fourth season of "Sherlock" premiered three years after its preceding season. It was quite the long wait mainly because of scheduling concerns. The lead actors, Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the eccentric detective, and Martin Freeman, who portrays his friend and colleague Dr. John Watson.

At this year's Comic-Con International, at San Diego, California, "Sherlock" executive producers Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue responded to a query on the show's fate.

When asked about the possibility of the hit series being adapted into another form during the Comic-Con panel on Titan's "Sherlock" manga, the execs revealed they are gearing up for something. According to Vertue, they are working on it in London.

The execs, however, refused to reveal more information. Moffat said, "We do have an answer, we're not just giving it."

Like what Gatiss said, Moffat admitted they have not started to develop the fifth season. The pair have yet to sit down and discuss the next installment.

SDCC 2017 takes place from July 21 to 23 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Since the event is still under way, fans should expect to receive more updates.