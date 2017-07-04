'Sherlock' Season 5 News: Co-creator Steven Moffat Reveals Future Plans for Series

Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW Benedict Cumberbatch, the star of "Sherlock."

Despite rumors of a possible cancellation, "Sherlock" co-creator Steven Moffat believes there is still a future for the hit mystery drama.

"Sherlock's" fate has yet to be determined, but it looks like the BBC One program is far from being axed by the network. Moffat recently caught up with BBC Radio 2 host Chris Evans and he revealed that a fifth season of the detective series might happen in the foreseeable future.

"We did [the last series] a year ago, just about, and I've been flat-out on 'Doctor Who' ever since," he said, according to Digital Spy. "So I haven't really thought about it," he added.

Moffat also stated, "Mark [Gatiss has] been doing other stuff as well, so we haven't sat down and had a proper talk about what we would do with another series. I sort of assume we will. I sort of assume we'll come back."

Moffat's new statement is the opposite of what he previously said about the show's potential season 5. Earlier this year, he told Broadcast magazine, as reported by Toronto Sun, that while the series was a big hit, he would be happy if season 4 was the show's last.

Since being the lead stars of "Sherlock," Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman became more popular in the Hollywood industry. Both actors even appeared in several blockbuster films. Their busy schedule is rumored to be the reason why the show is likely to be cancelled.

In other related news, the "Sherlock" team is working on another series titled "Dracula." Based on the classic Bram Stoker vampire novel, the upcoming show will be written by Moffat and Gatiss. "Dracula" will have a miniseries run of 90-minute episodes, similar to the format of "Sherlock." Casting for the program has not yet started since Moffat and Gatiss are still writing the script.

BBC One has yet to officially renew "Sherlock" for a fifth season.