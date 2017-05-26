'Sherlock' Season 5 News, Updates: Show Unsure to Continue Due to Cast's Schedule Conflict; Moriarty Is Officially Dead

Crime drama "Sherlock" might not be renewed for season 5 due to conflicts in the schedule of the show's cast members. Meanwhile, showrunners have confirmed that Moriarty (Andrew Scott) is really dead.

The finale episode of season 4 of "Sherlock," titled "The Final Problem," aired back in January, and there has been no news whether the show will be renewed for season 5.

Series co-creator Steven Moffat shared in an interview with Broadcast Now that there's still a possibility for a new season because of high ratings. However, the condition is that Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman must be available to shoot a new season.

Series co-creator Mark Gatiss said the same during the screening of the first episode of season 4, The Guardian reports.

"We would love to do more, but we are not lying, we absolutely don't know. It's up to all kinds of factors, scheduling. Willingness to do it is all all here, but we are just not sure," Gatiss explained.

While it is uncertain whether "Sherlock" will be renewed for season 5 or not, one thing is for sure: Moriarty is dead and no longer coming back.

At the 2017 British Film Institute event last January, the showrunners talked about important details that either bring "Sherlock" to its final chapter or create new storylines. It appears that Moriarty's arc ended in season 4.

"Can we point something out? In total fairness: We didn't lie. He's dead. He's actually dead. Bang. Gone. That was a flashback. You see?" Moffat teased, according to Buzzfeed.

The showrunners also put the rumors of Sherlock and Watson having a romantic relationship in the future to rest. Moffat sees Sherlock and Watsons' future together to be all about "Solving crimes. That's what they do."

He also added that viewers can refer to the literature of "Sherlock" and see for themselves what kind of future Sherlock and Watsons have ahead of them.

There are no confirmations yet on a "Sherlock" season 5.