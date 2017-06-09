'Sherlock' Season 5 Release Date News: Series Will Not Return for At Least 2 Years, Says Andrew Scott

The patience of "Sherlock" fans will be tested once again.

Season 4 of the hit BBC drama wrapped up earlier this year, but the network still has yet to announce its renewal or cancellation. This led fans to wonder whether the popular detective series will ever return to the small screen.

Andrew Scott, who plays Moriarty on the series, recently appeared on "The One Show" and shared some insights (via Independent) into "Sherlock's" future. The actor believes Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's hectic schedules will likely delay production of the potential season 5 for quite a long time.

"I don't think there's another series of Sherlock coming soon," he said, joking, "I think another general election would come first."

"We're not doing [Sherlock] for another couple of years. Everybody got quite busy, you know? You want to keep it fresh and stuff like that," Scott added.

The U.K. General Election is taking place as of this writing, and the next election will happen in 2022. Scott mentioned that they might resume filming in two years, but he was possibly just giving a rough estimate.

While fans may think Scott's reference to the general election was a bit of a stretch, it is certainly possible. "Sherlock" has always been known to take long breaks before coming back for another season.

The show's fourth season ended with a lot of loose ends. Sherlock (Cumberbatch) and John (Freeman) went back to solving strange cases, even deciding to raise John's daughter together. Eurus (Sian Brooke), Sherlock's murderous sister, went back to Sherrinford and their parents finally became aware of her existence.

Both Freeman and Cumberbatch currently have deals with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "Doctor Strange" star is slated to join "Avengers: Infinity War," while Freeman will be appearing in the upcoming "Black Panther" film.