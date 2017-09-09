'Sherlock' Season 5 Release Date, News: Sian Brooke Hints New Season Is In the Works

Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW "Sherlock" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and Mark Gatiss want a fifth season but they're having scheduling problems.

After "Sherlock" season 4 wrapped, fans have been patiently waiting for updates on the hit BBC series. Although the network has not yet made any official announcement as to when the series will return, one of its stars, Sian Brooke, recently hinted that season 5 might actually be in the works.

In season 4, Brooke played Sherlock's sister Eurus whose existence viewers did not know about until the last few episodes of the recent cycle.

This week on ITV's "Lorraine," Brooke said that the series might return and that she would love to be a part of it. "The show is such a gem of a series. It is a real page-turner. When I used to get the script come through, it would be like a little present!" she said.

The revelation about Eurus being Sherlock's sister came as a surprise for fans. According to Brooke, it was pretty hard not to tell anyone about it.

"Before I got the job, I had to audition to play several different characters," she recalled.

"At first, I thought they just couldn't make their minds up about what they wanted me to do," she added. "I had no idea I would be playing Sherlock's sister until I actually got the part."

The actress went on to share how fun it had been for her working with Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the titular character in the series. According to her, she has long been a huge fan of the show so it was a shock when she was given the chance to be part of its cast.

Brooke was on "Lorraine" to promote the new season of her series, "Doctor Foster," which she stars in alongside Suranne Jones. The actress revealed that the sophomore season will find Gemma (Jones) trying to move on with her life. However, everything will change when her ex returns to their town.

"Doctor Foster" airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One.