'Sherlock' Season 5 Renewal Update: Amanda Abbington Wants to Return

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Sherlock" season 5 is still up in the air after an explosive fourth season whose conclusion felt like it marked the end for the whole show.

BBC OneA promotional still from "Sherlock" season 4 featuring Amanda Abbington as Mary Watson

If cast member Amanda Abbington will be asked if a new season should happen, the actress would not think twice about reprising her role as Mary Watson in "Sherlock" season 5.

Spoiler Alert! The following contains spoilers for "Sherlock" season 4. Read at your own discretion.

Mary bit the dust in the premiere of the new season after taking the bullet for Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch). However, she believes that if "Sherlock" season 5 were to happen, there will still be a way for her to come back.

"He said to me, you never leave," Abbington told Radio 1 DJ Greg James of the words that his co-star Andrew Scott, who played the role of Sherlock's archrival James Moriarty, in the series.

"You never really leave Sherlock. And it's true, because they always do flashbacks and stuff like that. So I'm hoping that at some point Mary will come back and do something else," she went on to say.

Speaking about the heartbreaking death of Mary, the actress admitted that she "loves the fact" that her character was killed off as it honored the source material, where her counterpart shared the same tragic fate.

"I quite liked the dramatic-ness of it. It was good. It was quite Bond-esque, and it felt quite dark and mysterious, and she takes a bullet, she's like a hero," she went on to say.

"Sherlock" season 5 is not official yet. However, executive producers and writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat already have some ideas about the stories they will tell.

Speaking to Radio Times, the former said that a new season could be about restoring the series to its "factory settings" and to just go back to the beginning to their adventures when they were younger men.