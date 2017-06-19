'Sherlock' Season 5 Return: Co-Creator Mark Gatiss Reveals Big Regret Over Moriarty

"Sherlock" co-creator Mark Gatiss revealed one of his biggest regrets in doing the popular show. The writer and producer confessed to an audience at the Oxford Union that perhaps they should not have killed off Moriarty (Andrew Scott) so soon in the series.

Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW Benedict Cumberbatch, the star of "Sherlock," could be too busy for a fifth season.

But even as Moriarty supposedly killed himself in "Sherlock" in the second season, Gatiss and co-creator Steven Moffat were still able to bring the actor back to the set. Scott would reprise Moriarty at least two more times via a dream sequence or a flashback scene in the series.

"There's always things you'd do differently," Gatiss said, via Radio Times. "Maybe we shouldn't have killed Moriarty off in the second season," he added. Could his statement be an indication that the character will also be in "Sherlock" season 5?

At this point, however, the return of "Sherlock" is still unclear. Following last season's culmination in January, the people behind the series expressed that the fifth season might be delayed.

"Sherlock" stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and Martin Freeman (John Watson) have become immensely busy with their filming schedules that the fourth season took almost 18 months to air. Scheduling will still likely be a problem for the fifth season's production, hence no one from the show can confirm when it will return.

Gatiss, however, won't say the show has been cancelled. "Re: Sherlock's future — for those of you asking, it's definitely the end. Of Chapter One," Gatiss reportedly wrote on Facebook. The writer and producer envisioned the show could still return even after 20 years.

"Sherlock" debuted in 2010 via BBC in the U.K. and PBS in the U.S. Each season of the series comprised three episodes only, but each episode was 90 minutes long. "Sherlock" also had Christmas specials whose stories were separate from the episodic delivery. Aside from earning critical praises, "Sherlock" received numerous citations from award-giving bodies like the Emmy and the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA).