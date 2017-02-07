'Sherlock' Season 5 Spoilers, News: Prequel Series Planned, But Might Take Years to Arrive

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Sherlock" season 5 is still up in the air, but it looks like the creators already have their plans locked and loaded should the show live to see another year.

BBC OneMartin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch for "Sherlock"

Co-creator Mark Gatiss has said that they are looking to tell stories that take place just before Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson's (Martin Freeman) adventure in the series.

In fact, he revealed that the "Sherlock" season 4 finale actually sets up season 5 in a way. "I think what has actually happened is we have now done the story of how the Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson that you've always known became those men," he explained.

"It's actually a backstory and we never intended it to be, but the reason to leave it at that place is that actually if we do come back — and we'd love to come back — then we could have it absolutely start with a knock on the door and Sherlock saying, 'Do you want to come out and play?'" he continued.

"Sherlock" season 5 is not confirmed yet although Gatiss and his team, as well as Cumberbatch, have all expressed their interest to return for another season.

However, the "Doctor Strange" actor warned that a new season might not arrive this year. Still, he emphasized that this does not mean the show has reached its end.

"We love doing the show and all I'll say about it is that we're all very busy ... For now, it's not going to happen again at the same regularity that it has been happening," he told Associated Press via Independent.

BBC is also reportedly unsure about "Sherlock" season 5. They are allegedly willing to do another season, but like Cumberbatch said, it is unlikely it will premiere January next year.

"Sherlock" season 4 has already made fans wait for three years as both Cumberbatch and Freeman were busy with other projects. It looks like fans will be looking at the same waiting game again for season 5, should it be given the green light.