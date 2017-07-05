'Sherlock' Season 5 Updates: Benedict Cumberbatch Is Keen to Return As Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) might return to Baker Street for "Sherlock" season 5. Although co-creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat gave a fantastic series ender in "The Final Problem," fans are still aching for more of Sherlock and Dr. Watson.

Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman might return for "Sherlock" season 5.

In 2016, Moffat said that "it's unlikely" "Sherlock" will disappear from TV completely. "We're all constantly thrilled and amazed by people's enthusiasm for 'Sherlock,'" Moffat told Digital Spy. "We hope to carry on as long as we can."

For now, Moffat and Gatiss will begin working on the new "Dracula" television series, which will enter production in 2018, Radio Times reported. Cumberbatch and Freeman, on the other hand, are busy with their commitments to Marvel as both are expected to appear in the "Avengers: Infinity War" movies.

Despite their busy schedules, the actors and the creators are keen on doing another season of "Sherlock". In an interview with Vogue, Cumberbatch said, "If we can keep the quality up, I can't imagine that I will ever get tired of being Sherlock. I'd love to play him as an old man."

In another interview, he said that although "Sherlock" season 4 is "the last one — for now," he'd be happy to revisit the show in the future.

Similarly, Moffat said in January that the season 4 finale is really the end of the first chapter in Sherlock and Dr. Watson's story, which means there could be more from the duo.

"Whether we ever get to Chapter Two — our boys consciously living the myth and battling wrong-doers — rather depends on our two stars. I'd be slightly surprised if we never made it again. But I've been surprised before," Moffat said.

What's certain is that they are definitely not recasting the role of Sherlock and Dr. Watson. Gatiss insisted that they couldn't do the show without the original cast.