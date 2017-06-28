'She's Gotta Have It' Release Date News: Spike Lee's Series to Premiere in November

"She's Gotta Have It" just got an official premiere date, as announced by Netflix on Monday, June 26. The new series is based on Spike Lee's 1986 debut film of the same title and is set to launch on Nov. 23.

Reuters/Fabrizio BenschDirector Spike Lee attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Chi-Raq' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival on February 16, 2016

Ten episodes of "She's Gotta Have It" will be available for Netflix subscribers starting Nov. 23, which is also Thanksgiving Day, according to Variety. As a modern update of the 1986 movie, DeWanda Wise of "Shots Fired" takes on the classic role of Nola Darling, an artist just starting out in her search for her own identity, which gets complicated with the demands of her job, her friends, and her three lovers.

One of her love interests, the sophisticated model Greer Child (Cleo Anthony from "Divergent"), competes with the mature investment banker Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent from "The Book of Negroes). Things get complicated when a third lover joins the fray, as "B-Boy Sneakerhead" Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos from "Hamilton") makes a comeback on the small screen.

Mars Blackmon was the character played by Spike Lee himself on his own debut movie more than 31 years ago, according to TV Line. Lee played the role of love interest to Tracy Camilla Johns' classic rendition of Nola Darling in the 1986 movie.

This is also Lee's first outing as a director for an entire series, despite his previous experience directing for television.

The four-way love affair of Nola Darling and company is supported by a cast that include Chyna Layne from "Precious," Ilfenesh Hadera from "Baywatch," Margot Bingham from "Barbershop: The Next Cut," Sydney Morton from "Love, New York" and Joie Lee from "Do the Right Thing."

Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee's wife, is the executive producer for the series. She's joined by co-producers Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage.