Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Deal: How Much Is Deal Worth?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Peabody Awards) Featured in the image is American television producer Shonda Rhimes.

Shonda Rhimes is dropping ABC for Netflix.

The famed producer, known for long-running dramas — "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" — has recently left ABC to ink a new deal with Netflix. Her fan-favorite dramas will still be aired on ABC, but she has also been tasked to come up with new content for the streaming giant for a multi-year deal.

Rhimes' decision means she will no longer be with the network after 15 years. The producer will reportedly be paid $10 million per year once she works with Netflix. She will also be accompanied by longtime collaborator Betsy Beers.

IBT points out that Netflix spent around $5 billion in 2016 and might spend over $6 billion for 2017. The streaming giant also made new deals with David Letterman for an upcoming series, and directors Joel and Ethan Coen for a Western-themed show as well.

Amazon spent more than $3 billion to have new content, which is not really that unusual. They previously inked a $50-million deal for the right to carry 10 NFL games.

"Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television," said Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. "Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I've gotten the chance to know Shonda and she's a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We're so excited to welcome her to Netflix."

This new deal marks another step in the content arms race between Netflix and Amazon. It remains to be seen how long these companies will continue spending more money for additional content every season.