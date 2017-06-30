Shonda Rhimes Weight Loss News: TV Producer Shares What Changed Around Her After Shedding the Pounds

"Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Shonda Rhimes has obviously lost a fair amount of weight in the past few years. However, she claims that her weight loss has brought in so much unwanted attention.

Wikimedia Commons/Peabody AwardsFeatured in the image is American television producer Shonda Rhimes.

In her latest Shondaland newsletter, Rhimes shared about how the change in her physical appearance also changed the way people interacted with her. After shedding a lot of pounds, she noticed a sudden increase in attention from men and women alike.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the television producer revealed that women, whom she barely knew, "gushed" when they saw her after she lost weight, and compared to before, more men have engaged in long conversations with her.

She is apparently confused as to how weight loss could make other people treat a person differently, and wondered how the people around her looked at her when she was a few pounds heavier.

"What the hell did they see me as before? How invisible was I to them then? How hard did they work to avoid me? What words did they use to describe me? What value did they put on my presence at a party, a lunch, a discussion?" Rhimes also wrote, as reported by ABC News.

The 47-year-old mother of three continued: "After I lost weight, I discovered that people found me valuable. Worthy of conversation. A person one could look at. A person one could compliment. A person one could admire. A person. You heard me. I discovered that NOW people saw me as a PERSON."

Rhimes also made it to a point to tell the readers that "being thinner doesn't make you a different person. It just makes you thinner."

Apart from being a TV producer, Rhimes is also an author and screenwriter. Her other credits include "Private Practice," "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," "Cross Roads," "How to Get Away with Murder," and many more.