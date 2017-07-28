'Shooter' Season 2 Cut Short Due to Ryan Phillippe's Injury

The second season of "Shooter" will end a little bit earlier than usual. The action drama's current installment has been cut by two episodes after lead star Ryan Philippe broke his leg last week while out with his family.

Reports revealed the actor's leg injury caused a major headache because it happened while filming for the second season was still ongoing. Production obviously hit a wall since its principal star could not physically come to the set to shoot his scenes.

As a result, filming for the remaining two episodes has been shut down. The original 10-episode order for this installment has been cut to just eight because of the incident.

"Our priority is Ryan's recovery, and after conversations with our partners at USA and UCP we've decided that we will wrap S2 with episode 208," Paramount TV said in a press release.

Sources told Deadline that a natural story point in episode 8 works as a finale as well. Although this was not the initial plan, the network, studio and producers are satisfied with how the series will wrap up.

Phillippe first informed his fans about his freak accident via social media last week.

"I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday," the actor wrote on Twitter. "My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon."

"Shooter" follows Bob Lee Swagger (Phillippe), a former sniper who was forced to come back into action when he discovers that there is a plot to assassinate the U.S. president.

"Shooter" season 2 currently airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on USA Network.