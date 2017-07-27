'Shooter' Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: Mysterious Sniper Brings New Threat for Swagger; Johnson Confronts NSA Adviser Gregson

Facebook/shooteronusa Promotional image for the action-thriller series, "Shooter," featuring Omar Epps as former Force Recon Marine captain, Isaac Johnson.

Both Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Philippe) and Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps) are back on U.S. soil on the next episode of the action-thriller series "Shooter." Unfortunately, the mysterious sniper (Josh Stewart) who caused Swagger's former Marine unit much trouble in Frankfurt, Germany has also just managed to smuggle himself into Texas via coyotes.

Following the death of his wife, Lin Johnson (Michelle Krusiec), in Bangkok, Isaac decided to return to the states and stop running. He has promised his wife that he would put an end to all of these, and he intended to keep his word.

However, he got detained by Customs at the Canadian border, under suspicion based on an Interpol notice saying he's a threat to national security. In order to get out of this bind, he looked directly into the security camera and said "Patricia Gregson," two times. With this, it seems that the National Security Adviser may possibly just bail him out.

According to the official synopsis for the next episode titled "Don't Mess With Texas," Bob Lee will find his former commanding officer in Texas after an attempt has been made on his life. Nadine Memphis (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), who now works for Gregson (Beverly D'Angelo), will also find out the extent of her new boss' influence.

The official trailer for the episode also shows a confrontation between Isaac and Gregson, wherein Isaac angrily accuses a calm-looking Gregson of not telling him everything he needed to know before agreeing to work for her. Gregson, for one, failed to warn him that he could possibly lose his wife.

Furthermore, Gregson also reveals in yet another scene that the enemies are not hunting down Marines at all. They are really after Bob Lee.

What is it about that 2012 mission in Afghanistan that has put Bob Lee and his fellow Marines' lives in such danger now? How will Julie Swagger (Shantel VanSanten) cope with this new threat to her family's life, especially now that the unnamed sniper is in Texas?

"Shooter" season 2 episode 3 airs on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 10 p.m. EDT on the USA Network.