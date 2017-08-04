'Shooter' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: Bob Lee and Isaac to Confront Solotov; Series Cut Down to Eight Episodes

USA Network Official Site A screenshot of the sly assassin, Solotov (Josh Stewart) from USA Network's action-thriller series, "Shooter."

Marine Unit 8113 has lost yet another man, and Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Philippe) is now even more determined to find who has been hunting them down on the next episode of USA Network's action-thriller series, "Shooter."

Colin Dobbs (Terry Boyd) may have survived Frankfurt, but his luck has just run out in Texas after he unwittingly gave the assassin Solotov (Josh Stewart) a chance to shoot him dead. Elsewhere, Nadine Memphis (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) has just realized that her quest to pull the lid on the truth behind the Golden Crescent was not in line with Patricia Gregson's (Beverly D'Angelo) plans.

But despite Gregson's warning for her to know her place, Memphis still agreed to meet with the "Post" reporter who has written about the Golden Crescent and the heroin trade. What is going to happen at this meeting? Does Memphis really think she can get away with talking to this reporter without Gregson knowing about it? And was it really the reporter in question who texted Memphis for a meet-up?

Whatever the outcome of this meeting may be, it seems that it will only decrease Memphis' trust in her own boss. According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "The Dark End of the Street," the FBI agent will be coming to Texas to tell Bob Lee of her suspicions of a conspiracy, in which Gregson herself may be involved.

On top of this, Bob Lee and Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps) will also find out that the world's greatest assassin is now on U.S. soil. But how good will Solotov's best be compared to Bob Lee's, who has a family to protect and dead friends to avenge?

The official trailer for the episode also reveals Marine Unit 8113's first encounter with Solotov years ago in Afghanistan. The latter was introduced as a U.N. doctor then, and in the trailer, Isaac recognizes him from the sketch Memphis shows. This particular sketch was that of the man posing as BfV agent whom Memphis met in Frankfurt. This man also happens to be Solotov himself.

There are only four more episodes left in the series, owing to Philippe's off-set leg injury. And although it has been cut short from the originally planned 10-episode run, sources assured that a natural story point in the season's eighth season can also serve as a fitting season finale.

"Shooter" season 1 episode 4 airs on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10 p.m. EDT on USA Network.