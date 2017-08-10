'Shooter' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Swagger to Finally Uncover Solotov's Motives?

USA Network Official Site Ryan Philippe stars as Bob Lee Swagger in USA Network's action-thriller series, "Shooter."

Swagger (Ryan Philippe), Johnson (Omar Epps), and Memphis (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) continue digging for the truth on the next episode of the action-thriller series, "Shooter." What new surprising revelations will they unearth as the series approaches the final half of season 2?

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "The Man Called Noon," Swagger will be hard pressed to piece together the motives behind Solotov's (Josh Stewart) vengeful hunt against his unit.

The two of them previously engaged in close combat wherein Swagger managed to injure Solotov's wrist. But the vengeful antagonist was still able to slip into his car and drive away, eventually putting his own wrist back in place at a seedy hotel.

In the official trailer for the episode, it seems that Swagger will figure out that Solotov's wrath may have been driven by something that concerns his real identity, which, in turn, leads all the way back to that mission they had in Afghanistan in 2012.

A conversation over the phone also has Solotov telling Swagger that things would've been different if he hadn't put himself in Solotov's way. But now that he has, he will have to suffer the curse of being a hero; that is, he ends up standing over the bodies of his deceased comrades.

Swagger challenges Solotov to a face off, but the trailer reveals that Solotov will be planning an ambush instead. Can Swagger stop Solotov before he loses anyone else that he cares about?

Meanwhile, Memphis will be able to locate a witness to that event that started it all. An update on Swagger's wife, Julie (Shantel VanSanten), and her worsening post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may also be featured. Will Swagger be able to come back home soon enough to help his wife out?

"Shooter" airs on Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on the USA Network.