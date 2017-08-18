'Shooter' Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: Will Solotov Target Bob Lee's Family Next?

USA Network Official Site A screenshot of the sly assassin, Solotov (Josh Stewart) from USA Network's action-thriller series, "Shooter."

There are only three episodes left in the sophomore season of USA Network's action-drama series, "Shooter." Now that Solotov's (Josh Stewart) reason for going after Unit 8113 is clear, how is Bob Lee (Ryan Philippe) going to handle the situation from here on out?

As it turns out, Solotov used to do work for a dark organization known as Atlas after the war. Since secrecy is the first priority, nobody who has ever seen a member's face has lived to tell the tale; that is, until that encounter in Afghanistan, during which one of Johnson's (Omar Epps) men, Donnie, picked up his file with his picture in it.

This week's episode revealed that this said file ended up in Zehnder's (Jerry Ferrara) hands. But now that Zehnder is dead, Solotov will only keep going until he has killed everyone who has ever seen his face.

Does this include Bob Lee's wife, Julie (Shantel VanSanten), who has previously met Solotov in a rather casual setting? Could Solotov be setting up a leverage for when Bob Lee proves to be a hard target to kill?

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled "Across the Rio Grande," does not reveal much about this matter. However, it does say that Julie will finally be making her frustrations heard. What could this upcoming confrontation lead to?

Will this be the key for Bob Lee and Julie to talk things through before it becomes an even more overwhelming issue? Or will this somehow lead to a disastrous outcome, especially with Solotov just lurking nearby?

Also, Nadine (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) will help a journalist investigate a cover-up, while Bob Lee tracks down Solotov's money and finds himself face to face with a Mexican cartel.

"Shooter" season 2 episode 6 airs on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 p.m. EDT on USA Network.