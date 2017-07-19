'Shooter' Season 2 News: Ryan Phillippe's Accident Leads to Production Schedule Changes

"Shooter" star Ryan Phillippe's recent accident has led to production changes for his action series.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Ryan Phillippe attends a panel for the television series "Secrets And Lies" during the Disney ABC Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, January 14, 2015.

Phillippe, 42, is now recovering after sustaining a serious leg injury earlier this week. Fans were initially alarmed when he posted an Instagram photo of him lying on a hospital bed. Since many speculated that he was injured while filming for "Shooter," the actor finally set the record straight in a series of tweets.

"Hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter," he wrote on Twitter. "I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon."

He also promised fans that he will keep them updated on his recovery progress.

Phillippe's accident certainly has an effect on "Shooter." The sophomore season's production schedule will now be adjusted to accommodate the main actor's situation.

The cast and crew of the program are currently finishing up scenes for episode 9 of the 10-part installment. Despite Phillippe's condition, the production team is still scheduled to wrap filming on Aug. 3. The full season is also expected to debut on time on USA Network.

In a press release, Paramount Television confirmed the changes in the production schedule.

"We are working with our partners at USA and UCP [Universal Cable Productions] to adjust the production schedule," a representative for the studio told Variety. "But first and foremost we are happy to hear that Ryan is doing well and recovering."

The second season of "Shooter" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on USA Network.