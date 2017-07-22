'Shooter' Season 2 Spoilers: Search for Answers Will Ultimately Land Bob Lee in Mexican Prison; Will Solotov Finally Catch Up to Him?

Facebook/shooteronusa Promotional banner for USA Network’s action-thriller series “Shooter,” adapted from the 2007 movie of the same name and the novel “Point of Impact” by Stephen Hunter. It features Ryan Philippe as Bob Lee Swagger.

Highly-trained sniper, Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Philippe) is about to get even tougher on the second season of USA Network's action-thriller series, "Shooter."

Right off the bat, Bob Lee found himself joining his former Marine unit in Germany along with his wife, Julie. The two of them narrowly escape an attack, but this is just the tip of the iceberg compared to what's about to go down this season.

Episode synopses for the next six episodes have been revealed, and it seems that Bob Lee will not be getting a break from his life anytime soon. The upcoming second episode titled "Remember the Alamo," set to air on July 25, has him looking into the terrorist attack that has targeted his Marine unit and that almost killed him and his wife. He has Nadine Memphis (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) helping him out on the ground in Germany.

In the subsequent third episode titled "Don't Mess With Texas," airing on Aug. 1, Bob Lee is reunited with Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps) in Texas following an attempt on his life. On the other hand, Nadine will learn just how much influence Patricia Gregson (Beverly D'Angelo) has, while Julie does all she can to stay strong for her family.

Titled "The Dark End of the Street," the fourth episode, airing on Aug. 8, will have Bob Lee and Isaac learning that the world's greatest assassin is now in the United States. Meanwhile, Nadine's suspicions of a conspiracy lead her to Texas.

The fifth episode titled "The Man Call Noon," scheduled for an Aug. 15 airing, will see Bob Lee trying to piece together Solotov's (Josh Stewart) motive for targeting his unit. On the other hand, Solotov has been hiding in plain sight all this time. Nadine, for her part, will finally find a witness to the event that set everything off.

The sixth episode premieres on Aug. 22 and is titled "Across the Rio Grande." Tracking Solotov's money will lead Bob Lee to a Mexican cartel, while Nadine goes out of her way to help a journalist investigate a cover-up. Julie will also be making her frustrations heard.

Lastly, the official synopsis for the seventh episode titled "Someplace Like Bolivia, airing on Aug. 29, reveals that Bob Lee and Isaac have been imprisoned and Mexico and will have to work together to escape before Solotov catches up to them. The episode will also have Nadine digging into Atlas, while Julie finds herself at odds with the law.

"Shooter" airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on USA Network.