'Shots Fired' Season 1 Spoilers: Town's Auxiliary Deputy Program Gets Exposed

The tension continues to build as "Shots Fired" comes one episode closer to its Season 1 finale. Hour nine comes to the small southern town where the shootings took place as a shocking discovery rocks the Sheriff's department.

Facebook/ShotsFiredFOXA promo image for "Shots Fired" used as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

The ninth episode of the show airs later tonight. The new episode, titled "Come to Jesus," follows up on the events of the crime drama, as reported by Spoiler TV. Hour nine, as the show calls its episodes, is the last episode of "Shots Fired" before its season finale next Wednesday, May 24.

Allegations fly about as an unsettling secret has been exposed. The discovery puts the Auxiliary Deputy program under intense scrutiny as the ongoing investigation intrudes on the daily work of the Sheriff Department. Everyone's uneasy about the unwelcome attention from the higher authorities, but none more so than Lieutenant Breeland (Stephen Moyer) and Sheriff Platt (Will Patton).

The two officers from the Sheriff's Department has been singled out in this investigation. The clues leading to the instigators of the incident remains few and far between. However, some people with potential links to the Auxiliary Deputy program scandal have sought out two detectives in town.

Some people who could have been connected to the cause of the controversy has approached Detective Ashe Akino (Sanaa Lathan) and Stephen James (Preston Terry), and they have been attempting some sort of exchange for information that can help the investigators. The detectives finally get the beginnings of a solid lead, however, when a former Auxiliary Deputy confides to them about a secret of his own.

In Addition, Detective Ashe finally gets a ruling for her custody case from the court. Meanwhile, Governor Patricia Eamons (Helen Hunt) has a tricky balancing act before her as she launches her new education initiative.

Fans can find out more as "Shots Fired" airs today, May 17, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.