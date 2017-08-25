Should Evangelicals Look for a New Label?

A panel of prominent Christian ethicists and pastors said that it is important to define what an evangelical actually is in discussions with people who may not be familiar with the term, warning that sometimes people may have a very wrong idea about evangelicals and what they stand far.

Kevin DeYoung, senior pastor at Christ Covenant Church in Matthews, North Carolina, led the discussion, which was posted Tuesday on The Gospel Coalition website.

He first asked both Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, and Mika Edmondson, pastor of New City Fellowship in Michigan, whether or not they identify as an "evangelical."

