'Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment' Release Date News: Free Expansion Arrives in April

"Shovel Knight" developer Yacht Club Games has announced that the title expansion "Specter of Torment" will be released sometime in April.

Yacht Club Games

Yacht Club Games posted their announcement on the Sony PlayStation blog where they also included much-awaited updates about other contents of the game such as new game modes.

It was also confirmed that they are finally done working with Body Swap Mode and that it will launch at the same time as "Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment" in April. In the Body Swap Mode, players "can individually switch the body types of any Order of No Quarter Knight, Enchantress, Shovel Knight, Shield Knight, and Black Knight."

As an example, Yacht Club Games provided a render that shows the result when they body-swapped the Shovel Knight and the Shield Knight.

It was also announced that players of "Shovel Knight" on PS4 and PS3 are going to get a free update soon that will enable two-player co-op gaming. The developers also took music lovers into consideration as Yacht Club Games will release a free update carrying the new Shovel Knight Sound Test Mode where players will be able to listen to the game's entire soundtrack.

Players who are eager to sample "Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment" can catch the game expansion's demo at the PAX South event in San Antonio, Texas on Jan. 27 to 29.

In the same announcement post, Yacht Club Games also revealed the upcoming release of "Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove." It practically changes the manner of purchasing the game because it will enable players to buy the main game and expansions as separate, standalone titles.

The main game will have the new title "Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope." Soon, players will have the option to just pick among the main title, "Shovel Knight: Plague of Shadows," "Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment," "Shovel Knight: King Knight's Campaign," and "Shovel Knight: Battle Mode."

"Why is this happening? Well, we hope providing less expensive standalone versions will provide better entry points for different types of players," Yacht Club Games explained.