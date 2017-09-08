Shuttle SZ270R8 XPC Cube Launched: New Cube-Sized Computer Boasts More Power Than Larger Counterparts

(Photo: Shuttle) Featured is an image of the new Shuttle SZ270R8 XPC cube.

Despite being three times smaller than most tower PCs, the Shuttle SZ270R8 easily outmatches its larger rivals with its storage capacity and expansion capability.

According to reports, Shuttle has officially launched its new powerful cube desktop — the SZ270R8. The small-form computer manufacturer describes the XPC as a perfect device for "video walls and server environments used in government, DoD [Department of Defense], virtual reality and digital signage applications."

While it is considerably smaller with its 13.07 x 8.50 x 7.80-inch size, the latest Shuttle device packs more power than its rival tower PCs. Additionally, the SZ270R8 can keep up to four 3.5-inch hard drives. Intel Optane Memory support is available as well for a faster system speed and optimized data processing.

"Shuttle is leading the way by using Intel's Z270 chipset and space for six total drives," said Robert Garcia, product manager, Shuttle Computer Group in a press release. "Add in expanded connectivity and this little box takes the place of much larger computers in places with limited real estate, like behind a video wall or in a closet."

Built to drive Intel Kabylake LGA 1151 processors, the Shuttle SZ270R8 is capable of delivering speed performance without sacrificing video quality. The cube's Intel HD graphics makes it possible for 4K/Ultra high-definition (HD) video playback, resulting in crisp and clear images.

The new XPC cube also boasts a silent cooling operation feature. It has a Shuttle Integrated Cooling Engine (I.C.E.) that comes with three pipes and a temperature-controlled fan. With this custom cooling feature, the cube can keep processors with up to 95w TDP under control.

While Shuttle could have just opted to an mITX motherboard, the company used a proprietary design made for the XPC cubes instead for a more optimal performance. Crafted with the latest Z270 chipset, the new motherboard offers users more benefits. Aside from support for Pentium and Celeron processors, users can also get support for sixth- and seventh-generation Intel Core chipsets.