Shuttle XC60J Specs, Price News: Company's Latest Offering Boasts of Fanless Design, Peripheral Connectivity for Apps

Facebook/globalshuttle Promotional photo for computer company Shuttle

After months of anticipation, the widely-touted Shuttle XC60J has finally been launched. The barebone specialist unveiled its latest offering last week, boasting of its wide range of features that give top-of-the-line peripheral connectivity for various applications.

The XC60J comes with eight built-in COM ports that make operating kiosks, POS applications, and digital signage systems less of a hassle to users. Although it is very affordable, its specs and features are good enough to make it at par with its rivals in the market.

The Shuttle XC60J comes with Intel's Apollo Lake platform technology and a 14nm Intel Celeron J3355 dual-core processor. It includes a 1.35 V DDR3L low-voltage memory with an 8 GB capacity. Aside from its fan-less design, its support for low-voltage memory allows it to function with as little noise as possible. This also lets the device consume a reduced amount of energy and produce less thermal energy.

When it comes to its resolution, the device has 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) and can support both HDMI and D-sub. It can also be connected to a broad range of other devices because of several connectivity options, and these include four USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.0 ports for flash drives, receipt printers and bar code readers among others. For added flexibility, Shuttle also incorporated M.2 2280 Type M and M.2 2230 Type A expansion slots into the device.

"Shuttle's XC60J's low price, combined with its connectivity options, makes it a perfect choice for industrial integrators, especially those that work with legacy systems," said Tosh Akhgar, the Manager of the Shuttle Solutions Team.

Shuttle also said that the slim PC is 24/7 certified and makes use of a thermal module with cooled heat pipe and sink to keep parts of it from overheating. The absence of a fan makes it more energy-efficient compared with other devices. Considering how budget-friendly it is and how excellent its features are, it is undeniably a must-have device.