'Sick Note' Season 2 Cast News: Lindsay Lohan Joins Comedy Series

Comedy series "Sick Note" adds Lindsay Lohan as its newest cast member for season 2.

"Sick Note" is an upcoming comedy show on the United Kingdom-based TV channel Sky Atlantic. Its story revolves around main protagonists who are born with the talent of telling lies.

Events in the show will start to get interesting when inexperienced doctor Ian Glennis (Nick Frost) comes up with a wrong diagnosis that his patient Daniel Glass (Rupert Grint) is suffering from a terminal disease.

Daniel will realize how much positive attention he is getting since telling everyone that he is about to die. The Hollywood Reporter describes Grint's character as someone living with strings of life failures. He feels stuck both in his relationship and at his job at an insurance company managed by Kenny West (Don Johnson).

Scared that it might forever ruin his career, Ian asks Daniel to hide the wrong diagnosis. Since Daniel loves the attention he is getting while everyone thinks he is dying, they will come up with an agreement to weave lies.

However, they will end up producing so many lies that soon, everything gets out of hand.

Meanwhile, Lohan joins season 2 as Johnson's daughter but how her character impacts other main roles in the show is yet to be known.

"Sick Note" executive producer Jo Sargent commented (via The Hollywood Reporter), "We are thrilled to be making a second [season] of this nail-biting comedy and very excited to be welcoming the extraordinary talents of Lindsay Lohan to our all-star cast."

Sky Head of Comedy, Jon Mountague, commented about the show in a Variety report: "One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the very edge of their seats."

Season 1 of "Sick Note" has not even aired yet but Sky Atlantic has already ordered for its second season last April.

Mountague has also confirmed: "Filming for series two is already under way and we're delighted to confirm Lindsay Lohan will be joining Rupert and Nick in this stellar comedy cast."

"Sick Note" season 1 is slated to premiere this fall while season 2 is expected to arrive in 2018.