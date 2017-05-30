'Silicon Valley' Renewed for Season 5, Loses T.J. Miller

"Silicon Valley" fans will be happy to know that the HBO comedy series will continue to live on for another season, but it will have to go on without one key cast member.

Facebook/SiliconHBO'Silicon Valley' season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

HBO has already given "Silicon Valley" the go-ahead for a fifth season. An episode count has yet to be announced, but it is likely that the show will stick to its usual 10-episode format.

However, when "Silicon Valley" returns next year for season 5, it will be missing Erlich Bachman. It was revealed that T.J. Miller is exiting the series after the current fourth season.

"The producers of 'Silicon Valley' and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5," HBO said in a statement. "In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations."

Fans are definitely going to miss the arrogant pseudo-venture capitalist. It remains to be seen how "Silicon Valley" intends on writing Erlich out of the story. It is also unknown if Miller's character will ultimately be replaced in order to fill a hole in the cast roster.

In the meantime, here is a brief recap of the recent episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4, titled "Customer Service."

Richard (Thomas Middleditch) set out to look for someone else who is willing to fund his new internet project. While doing so, he ran into Russ Hanneman (Chris Diamantopoulos), who lashed out at Richard for stealing the idea and seeking Gavin's (Matt Ross) help. Richard pointed out that it was actually his idea, not Russ'. Regardless, Russ responded by relieving himself in Erlich's Corvette.

Richard's quest to find a new financial backer resulted in crossing paths again with Dan Melcher (Jake Broder), who is now the CTO of an insurance company. However, Erlich might have jeopardized Pied Piper's chance since he previously slept with Dan's now ex-wives. In the end, though, things worked out and Richard got them to sign off on his new internet project.

