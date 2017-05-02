'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers: Richard Exhausted With Internet Project; Dinesh Worries About Gavin's Revenge

The upcoming episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4 will see Richard (Thomas Middleditch) heading towards madness as he forces himself to continue working on his project.

Facebook/SiliconHBO'Silicon Valley' season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Intellectual Property," Richard's big internet idea will land him in a whole mess of craziness. And even though he is utterly exhausted, he will still try to work at it with everything he has got.

Elsewhere, Erlich (T.J. Miller) will attempt to coerce Jian-Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) into doing what he wants, but it will be harder than expected as the latter remains stubborn. Monica (Amanda Crew), on the other hand, will try to get on Laurie's (Suzanne Cryer) good side.

Finally, Big Head (Josh Brener) will pursue academics and Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) will go on a date, while Gavin's (Matt Ross) future is uncertain.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Dinesh worrying about Gavin retaliating after what he did to him in the previous episode. Dinesh is pretty sure that Gavin will not hire a hitman to kill him, but Jared (Zach Woods) recounts a horrible memory with Gavin that makes him doubt the Hooli boss' morality.

Richard, on the other hand, continues to release his worries and frustrations to his doctor, who definitely finds him whiny and irritating.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Terms of Service."

Dinesh got his 15 minutes of fame after becoming the CEO of PiperChat. And while the company was still young, he was more concerned about the way his hair looked on television. After finding out that he is unable to use PiperChat data for his internet project, Richard got into a fight with Dinesh.

Under Big Head's advice, Richard used the data anyway and discovered that PiperChat's users are mostly girls under 13 years old, which is a violation of the law. It turned out that PiperChat did not have a terms of service, and Dinesh panicked. In the end, Dinesh got off the hook because Gavin stole PiperChat, as well as all of its baggage.

