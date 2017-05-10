'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers: Richard Forges an Alliance With Gavin

The upcoming episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4 will see Richard (Thomas Middleditch) working with Gavin (Matt Ross), much to Jared's (Zach Woods) dismay.

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Teambuilding Exercise," Richard will make contact with "an unlikely ally," causing Jared to become concerned. Elsewhere, Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) will increase security because of what happened with PiperChat. He will also weigh what is more important to him: his pride or a job. Finally, Erlich (T.J. Miller) will take action after becoming worried that Jian-Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) is not taking his app seriously.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Gavin and Richard at the former's large mansion, seated and talking about some documents. Gavin asks the Pied Piper founder what he has in his hands.

"It's a license," Richard replies.

The specifics of the license is not revealed, though it is speculated that it has something to do with Pied Piper's compression code in exchange for the rights to the decentralized internet project Richard is pursuing. Richard encourages Gavin to sign "by the post-it note," adding that Gavin will never have to deal with him again. An overjoyed Gavin asks whether Richard is serious, and he replies in true awkward form.

In the background, it can be seen that Gavin's house is in great disarray. The reason for this is not clear, but it is likely that it has something to do with his recent firing from Hooli.

Back at the incubator, Jared cautions Richard to be careful because Gavin can be very cruel and "will turn on you in a second." Jared argues that Richard needs him by his side.

"I'll kill them with knives. I'll kill them with guns. I'll kill them with my hands. I'll talk them into suicide," Jared offers convincingly.

Elsewhere in the promo clip, Erlich sees someone in a yellow Corvette outside his house. The car drives away, and fans suggest that the look on Erlich's face may mean that the driver is none other than Jian-Yang.

