'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers: Richard and Gavin's Partnership Is Put to the Test

The upcoming episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4 will see Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and Gavin's (Matt Ross) newfound partnership being tested.

According to the official synopsis of the new episode, titled "The Blood Boy," Richard will be forced to handle a situation that involves an unanticipated intruder, making it clear that there are some problems with his new business relationship with Gavin.

Meanwhile, Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) will quickly attempt to break off his new relationship when it becomes serious. Monica (Amanda Crew), on the other hand, will find herself torn on a decision she has to make when she discovers that unexpected progress is about to take place at Raviga.

A teaser trailer for the next episode has also been released. It opens with Richard, Jared (Zach Woods) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) all in Gavin's mansion to talk about their new internet project. As Richard is explaining the details, someone named Bryce enters the room with blood transfusion equipment. Gavin takes his place and begins getting blood from Bryce. Richard loses his train of thought and asks what is going on.

"Regular transfusions of the blood of a physically fit donor can significantly retard the aging process," Gavin explains. "And Bryce is the picture of health."

Based on the title and synopsis, it looks like Bryce is the unwanted guest that Richard has to deal with in this episode.

The next scene sees Monica and Erlich (T.J. Miller) at Raviga, celebrating a baby shower. Monica points out the absurdity of having tequila shots at such an event, but Erlich observes that it is not what it seems.

"This is a coup," he points out to her. "Get in before you get cut."

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Teambuilding Exercise."

Richard went into partnership with Gavin, who recently just got fired from Hooli and eagerly wanted to get revenge on Jack Barker (Stephen Tobolowsky). Jared became concerned because he knows what Gavin can be like, so he jumped aboard Richard's train as well. To round out the team, Richard asked Gilfoyle to join his team after the latter dropped a hard hint that he wanted to work on the project, too.

"Silicon Valley" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.